EULAV Asset Management Sells 4,300 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

EULAV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Fair Isaac comprises approximately 2.7% of EULAV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $113,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Telligent Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,986,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 1,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,858.97 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,105.65 and a 52-week high of $2,402.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,018.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,959.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.86% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.57, for a total transaction of $1,119,336.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $520,921.94. The trade was a 68.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,589 shares of company stock worth $31,258,963 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,078.15.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

