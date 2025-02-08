Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470,573 shares in the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,045,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,639 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,823,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Mondelez International by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,049,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.72.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.1 %

MDLZ opened at $58.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.35. The company has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

