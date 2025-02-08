Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Frontier Group also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.000-0.070 EPS.

Frontier Group Stock Up 15.5 %

Shares of ULCC opened at $9.34 on Friday. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. On average, analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULCC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Frontier Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

Insider Activity at Frontier Group

In other Frontier Group news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 5,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,461.30. The trade was a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Josh T. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 326,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,397. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 788,000 shares of company stock worth $6,214,070. Corporate insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

