General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $205.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $220.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. General Electric has a 1-year low of $110.57 and a 1-year high of $207.84.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.70%.

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Melius Research lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.73.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

