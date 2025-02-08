Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Genpact has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years. Genpact has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Genpact to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

NYSE G opened at $54.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. Genpact has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.15.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,125.06. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,545.60. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $1,558,675 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

