Genpact (NYSE:G) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on G. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. Genpact has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $56.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

In related news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $606,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,926,218.40. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $513,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,125.06. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $1,558,675 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 192.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,129,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,595 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 390.5% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after buying an additional 1,695,706 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,853,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,790 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the third quarter valued at about $19,779,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 12.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,691,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,142,000 after purchasing an additional 413,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

