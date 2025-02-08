Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for 1.9% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $13,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Genuine Parts by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $44,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $117.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $112.74 and a 1 year high of $164.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.70 and a 200-day moving average of $128.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $194,214.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,698.46. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile



Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

