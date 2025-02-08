Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Shares Up 15.3% – What’s Next?

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.83. 150,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 59,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$136.89 million, a P/E ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.61.

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

