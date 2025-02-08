HC Wainwright Cuts Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $185.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NBIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $122.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.77. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $110.95 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 272 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $37,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,216.70. This trade represents a 9.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $294,381.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,054.21. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,693 shares of company stock valued at $32,718,279 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,481.9% during the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $3,236,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

