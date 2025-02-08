Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.62 and last traded at $29.96, with a volume of 662237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HP

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.73. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 76.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 127.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth about $61,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.