Hendershot Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. ResMed comprises about 1.4% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $10,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ResMed Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of ResMed stock opened at $236.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.19. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.56 and a 1 year high of $263.05.
ResMed Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.03%.
Insider Transactions at ResMed
In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $198,052.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,749.63. This trade represents a 10.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $484,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,695,249.98. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,704,941. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.73.
About ResMed
ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.
