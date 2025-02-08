Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 224 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hendershot Investments Inc. trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.8% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in ONEOK by 11.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 14,279.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 21,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $95.75 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.21 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.92 and a 200-day moving average of $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 86.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

