IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Director Mohammedulla Khaishgi Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $225,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,107.15. This represents a 12.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mohammedulla Khaishgi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 29th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 806 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $18,135.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 4,626 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $104,085.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 400 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $9,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 814 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $18,315.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 1,129 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $22,580.00.

IBEX Stock Up 10.9 %

IBEX stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.78. IBEX Limited has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. IBEX had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBEX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IBEX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 386.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in IBEX by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in IBEX by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in IBEX by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

