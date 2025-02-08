International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 298000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 43.32, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Get International Lithium alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Lithium

In other news, Director John Michael Wisbey bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,064,000 shares of company stock worth $45,960. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.