Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 12.25%.
Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 1.9 %
NYSE ITUB opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. Itaú Unibanco has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.85%.
About Itaú Unibanco
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
