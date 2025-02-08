Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 12.25%.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE ITUB opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. Itaú Unibanco has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITUB. UBS Group raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Itaú Unibanco from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.90.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

