Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 5,772 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 230.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $270.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $238.85 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.73.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

