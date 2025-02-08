Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 44 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 884.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 11,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $585.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $587.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $574.41. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $501.24 and a 1-year high of $624.13. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

