JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $13.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on F. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.04.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 29.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 336,720 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,408,000 after buying an additional 160,409 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,456,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $10,853,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in Ford Motor by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,181,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 570,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

