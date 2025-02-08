Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JNPR. Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.8 %

JNPR opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 60.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 29,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 47,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

