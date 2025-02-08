Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,615,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,494 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 288,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,950,000 after buying an additional 17,298 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 906.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 124,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 112,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investments & Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 396,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.86. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.76 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

