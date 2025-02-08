Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 200.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,629,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087,128 shares during the quarter. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs comprises 1.4% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $73,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 34,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 54,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BUFF opened at $45.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.85 million, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.39.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

