Lam Research Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.

Lam Research has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years. Lam Research has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lam Research to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $82.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.72.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

