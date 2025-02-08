Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and traded as low as $6.07. Martinrea International shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

Martinrea International Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

