Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Hsbc Global Res

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

MTCH has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Match Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.68.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.66. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 574.22% and a net margin of 15.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In other news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 801 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $25,319.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,900.78. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $731,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Match Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 52,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Match Group by 433.5% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

