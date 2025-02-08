Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Cut to Hold at Stifel Canada

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

MDP has been the subject of several other reports. Ventum Financial upped their price target on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.45 in a report on Friday. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James raised Medexus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Leede Financial raised shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.49.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MDP

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.2 %

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MDP stock opened at C$3.21 on Thursday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$1.47 and a 1-year high of C$5.56. The stock has a market cap of C$78.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.82.

(Get Free Report)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.