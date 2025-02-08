Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Purchases 51 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for 1.0% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total value of $4,077,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,616. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total value of $24,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,755.06. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,525 shares of company stock worth $112,769,801 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,462.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,329.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,293.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,313.89. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,100.86 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 34.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.