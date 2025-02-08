Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Takes $501,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2,586.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $44.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $38.06.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

