MWA Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MWA Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,333 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,281,335,000 after purchasing an additional 67,502 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,042,050,000 after buying an additional 314,380 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $465,031,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,576 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $397,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 1,217,117 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $342,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $256.01 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $234.45 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.86.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FedEx from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.87.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at $30,984,589.98. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

