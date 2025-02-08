Opinicus Capital Inc. Sells 1,742 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Opinicus Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF comprises 1.4% of Opinicus Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $227,000. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 77,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,253,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $46.27 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

