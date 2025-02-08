Opinicus Capital Inc. Sells 597 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Opinicus Capital Inc. lessened its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8,239.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 838,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,165,000 after purchasing an additional 828,837 shares during the last quarter. McHugh Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 21,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantra Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000.

ILCG opened at $92.11 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $70.48 and a 1 year high of $94.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.28.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

