Penny Stocks Worth Watching – February 07th

Conduit Pharmaceuticals, MGO Global, Garden Stage, Digital Turbine, and Cyclo Therapeutics are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks refer to low-priced stocks with a small market capitalization, typically trading at less than $5 per share in the United States. These stocks are often considered high risk due to their volatility and lack of liquidity, making them a speculative investment choice for traders looking for potentially high returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals (CDT)

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

CDT stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. 133,964,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,473,650. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $392.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15.

MGO Global (MGOL)

MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

MGOL stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. 657,906,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,330,340. The company has a market cap of $1.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 7.28. MGO Global has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27.

Garden Stage (GSIW)

Garden Stage Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides securities dealing and brokerage, underwriting and placing, and other financial services in Hong Kong. It also offers asset management services comprising discretionary account management and fund management services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIW traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 212,668,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760,528. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. Garden Stage has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Digital Turbine (APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 21,263,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,571,866. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $477.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTH traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 81,643,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,477. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.49. Cyclo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92.

