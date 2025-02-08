Sanchez Wealth Management Group Has $20.58 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 5.6% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $20,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 7.6 %

BATS MTUM opened at $224.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

