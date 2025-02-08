Sanchez Wealth Management Group Has $432,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.56 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.