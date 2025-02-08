Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 329.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

