Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 117,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 670,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensei Biotherapeutics

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Free Report) by 355.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,575 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.18% of Sensei Biotherapeutics worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

