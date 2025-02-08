Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.74 ($1.15) and traded as high as GBX 134.25 ($1.67). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 132.03 ($1.64), with a volume of 336,143 shares.

Serabi Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,190.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 120.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.28.

Serabi Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serabi Gold plc is a gold exploration and production company involved in the evaluation and development of gold deposits in Brazil. the Company’s primary interests are its 100% owned Palito Mining Complex and the more recently acquired Coringa Gold Project both located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serabi Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serabi Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.