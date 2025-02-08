Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 66,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,488,000.
NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $132.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.44. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $121.52 and a 1-year high of $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
