Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $797,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 532,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,914 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 58,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,132,431. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE USB opened at $47.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

