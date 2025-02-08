Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $556,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 587,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,016,000 after buying an additional 204,136 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $201.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.60 and a 200-day moving average of $196.76. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $172.54 and a twelve month high of $205.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.