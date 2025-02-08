Southern Missouri Bancorp Presents Investor Material at Piper Sander Central Region Bank Forum

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. showcased its investor presentation material on February 5, 2025, at the Piper Sander Central Region Bank Forum. The company’s detailed presentation outlined its commitment to serving 52 communities across four states through its 67 locations.

The bank holding company, parent of Southern Bank, expressed a strong focus on community engagement by providing essential services, resources, and tools to help individuals achieve their financial goals locally. The staff’s active involvement in community events and organizations highlights the company’s dedication to supporting its communities.

The investor presentation highlighted Southern Bank’s retail and business offerings, including a wide range of commercial loans, deposit accounts, and treasury management services tailored to enhance businesses’ operational efficiency. Additionally, the bank extends support to retail clients through various services like card center facilities, Zelle, online/mobile banking, and wealth management offerings.

Notable within the presentation was Southern Missouri Bancorp’s history of successful acquisitions in the last decade, showcasing strategic growth through acquisitions of various financial institutions. The company’s fiscal year 2024 achievements, such as the integration of Citizens Bancshares, and its plans for the ongoing fiscal year were also highlighted.

Furthermore, the document provided insights into the financial performance of Southern Missouri Bancorp, including key metrics for fiscal year 2025. The company reported an increase in tangible book value per share and significant loan and deposit growth, emphasizing its sound financial position.

Key financial indicators for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 were also shared, with positive growth in earnings per common share and return on assets and equity. The company expressed a strong focus on profitability, maintaining a steady net interest margin and efficiency ratio.

The presentation concluded with forward-looking statements cautioning investors about potential risks and uncertainties that could affect the company’s performance. It reiterated the company’s commitment to transparency and provided detailed financial data on its operations for investor consideration.

Matthew T. Funke, President and Chief Administrative Officer, along with Stefan Chkautovich, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, presented the financial material, demonstrating Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dedication to sustainable growth and community-focused banking services.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Southern Missouri Bancorp’s 8K filing here.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

