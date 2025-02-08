Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Sold by American Capital Advisory LLC

American Capital Advisory LLC reduced its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Silver Trust makes up 0.9% of American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $10.79 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.