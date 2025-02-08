Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 290 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 375,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,373,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 132,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $100.35 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $105.18. The company has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.10 and a 200 day moving average of $97.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (down previously from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

