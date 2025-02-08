Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $132.52 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $132,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in AutoZone by 5.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3,205.00 to $2,917.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,560.00 to $3,678.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,700.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,429.84.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,420.42 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,672.31 and a twelve month high of $3,484.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,287.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,178.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $33.69 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $32.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

