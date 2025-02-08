Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Trading Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.57 and last traded at $53.93. 106,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 642,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.94.
TARS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $3,590,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 210,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 29,465 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
