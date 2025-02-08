Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 6,010,122 shares traded.

Tertiary Minerals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

About Tertiary Minerals

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

