TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 4,085 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Corning by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 59,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 91.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.88.

Insider Activity at Corning

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This trade represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,213. This represents a 42.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,436. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.