The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. State Street Corp increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,299,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,197,791,000 after buying an additional 100,573 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,286,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,939,154,000 after acquiring an additional 123,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,367,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,155,000 after acquiring an additional 166,138 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,950,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,380,000 after purchasing an additional 42,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $200.80 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.69 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. The trade was a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total transaction of $235,098.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,331,082.31. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,413 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,230. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

