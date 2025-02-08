The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TJX Companies Stock Performance
TJX Companies stock opened at $124.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19.
TJX Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.53.
TJX Companies Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
