Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 2.3% – Still a Buy?

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.10. 23,890,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 45,624,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TLRY shares. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.70.

Get Tilray alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tilray

Tilray Trading Down 5.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $937.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.34 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,360. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 22.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Tilray by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,176,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 58.1% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.