Top Casino Stocks To Consider – February 08th

DraftKings, Flutter Entertainment, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, Richtech Robotics, PENN Entertainment, and Red Rock Resorts are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate casinos or provide services to the gambling industry. These stocks can be influenced by various factors such as revenue from gaming operations, regulatory changes, and overall economic conditions. Investors often consider casino stocks as a way to potentially profit from the growth and success of the gambling industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $42.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,553,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,943,352. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of FLUT stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.47. 846,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,716. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $174.03 and a 12-month high of $284.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.86. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $110.38.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,176,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,628. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20.

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

NASDAQ:RR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 28,085,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,457,204. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. Richtech Robotics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 70.11, a current ratio of 72.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,901,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47.

Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

NASDAQ:RRR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $63.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average of $51.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.02.

